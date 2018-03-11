Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Set to join Phillies
Arrieta agreed to a three-year contract with the Phillies on Sunday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
It was recently reported that Arrieta was close to signing with Philadelphia. The length of the deal was confirmed by Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Arrieta figures to serve as one of the Phillies' top starters this season along with Aaron Nola. Although he threw for a 3.53 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 2017, Arrieta averaged a 2.67 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over his last four seasons with the Cubs.
More News
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.