Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Set to make team debut Sunday
Arrieta was recalled from High-A Clearwater and will take the mound for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
After signing with the Phillies late into spring camp, Arrieta was assigned to High-A Clearwater prior to Opening Day in order to get in some work prior to his first start of the 2018 campaign. Now back in the majors, he'll look to help complete the sweep of the Marlins in his anticipated team debut.
More News
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Throws simulated game•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Assigned to High-A•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: One more spring start on tap•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Slated for April 8 debut•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Starting first spring game Thursday•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Expects to pitch first week of season•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...