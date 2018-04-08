Arrieta was recalled from High-A Clearwater and will take the mound for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

After signing with the Phillies late into spring camp, Arrieta was assigned to High-A Clearwater prior to Opening Day in order to get in some work prior to his first start of the 2018 campaign. Now back in the majors, he'll look to help complete the sweep of the Marlins in his anticipated team debut.