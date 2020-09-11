Arrieta pitched 5.2 innings against the Marlins on Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out three. He did not factor in the decision.

It was an uneven performance for the veteran starter, who threw only 60 of 106 pitches for strikes and tied a season high with four walks but nearly held on long enough to notch a quality start. Arrieta yielded single runs in the first, third and fourth frames but settled down to retire five of the final seven batters he faced. He departed with a chance to pick up the win before Philadelphia's bullpen collapsed in the late innings and allowed Miami to complete a comeback victory. Arrieta will carry a 5.54 ERA into his next scheduled start, which is likely to take place at home against the Mets on Tuesday.