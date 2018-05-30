Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Seven shutout innings Tuesday
Arrieta (5-2) picked up the win Tuesday, throwing seven shutout innings with five strikeouts while allowing six hits and two walks against the Dodgers.
Arrieta wasn't in much trouble most of the night, as all six hits allowed were singles. He's now struck out 12 and gone 13.2 innings without allowing a run over the last two starts, and finishes May with a microscopic 0.90 ERA over five starts and 30 innings. His 6.2 K/9 is still significantly down from past years -- 8.7 K/9 was his lowest mark in four full seasons with the Cubs -- but he'll carry a tidy 2.16 ERA and 1.15 WHIP into his next start Sunday against the Giants.
More News
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Shuts down Braves on Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Takes loss against Cardinals•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Denied win in strong outing Friday•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Rebounds in Sunday start•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Shelled for six runs in loss•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Sharp in picking up third win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...