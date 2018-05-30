Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Seven shutout innings Tuesday

Arrieta (5-2) picked up the win Tuesday, throwing seven shutout innings with five strikeouts while allowing six hits and two walks against the Dodgers.

Arrieta wasn't in much trouble most of the night, as all six hits allowed were singles. He's now struck out 12 and gone 13.2 innings without allowing a run over the last two starts, and finishes May with a microscopic 0.90 ERA over five starts and 30 innings. His 6.2 K/9 is still significantly down from past years -- 8.7 K/9 was his lowest mark in four full seasons with the Cubs -- but he'll carry a tidy 2.16 ERA and 1.15 WHIP into his next start Sunday against the Giants.