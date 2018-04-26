Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Sharp in picking up third win
Arrieta (3-0) allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out two over seven innings Wednesday to earn the win against the Diamondbacks.
Arrieta looked locked in Wednesday, as he didn't allow an extra-base hit and made it through seven innings for the second straight start. The lack of strikeouts aren't ideal -- he had just one over 6.2 innings in his second start -- but that's a bit easier to overlook when he's thrown three straight quality starts and picked up the win each time. After a rocky debut with the Phillies, Arrieta now sports a 1.82 ERA and will look to keep rolling in a favorable matchup when he takes on the Marlins on Monday.
