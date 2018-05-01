Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Shelled for six runs in loss
Arrieta (3-1) allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks across 3.2 innings while taking the loss Monday against the Marlins. He struck out two.
Arrieta endured a nightmare third inning which saw the home team score four runs as the first four men reached base. He was able to battle through and pitched into the fourth before his removal after a two-out, RBI double from Starlin Castro. This poor outing comes somewhat out of nowhere for Arrieta, who'd allowed just three earned runs over 20.2 total innings over his last three starts. He still has a respectable 3.49 ERA for the season, but he's now struck out two or fewer batters in three of five starts. The veteran will look to bounce back Sunday against the Nationals.
