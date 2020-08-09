Arrieta (1-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 5-0 victory over Atlanta, scattering three hits and a walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander befuddled Atlanta hitters for 89 pitches (56 strikes) before exiting, and the Philly bullpen did the rest. The 34-year-old looked like he might be done last year, but Arrieta has turned back the clock to begin 2020, posting a 2.45 ERA and strong 10:1 K:BB through his first 11 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next scheduled outing at home Thursday against the Orioles -- the team that drafted him back in 2007.