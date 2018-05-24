Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Shuts down Braves on Wednesday
Arrieta (4-2) picked up the win over the Braves on Wednesday, allowing seven hits and a walk over 6.2 scoreless innings while striking out seven.
The right-hander threw 76 of 109 pitches for strikes and was only in any real danger of being scored upon in the second inning, when he wriggled out of a second and third, nobody out situation. Arrieta will carry a 2.45 ERA and 35:17 K:BB through 51.1 innings into his next outing Tuesday on the road against the Dodgers.
