Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Slated for April 8 debut
Arrieta will make his debut April 8 at home against the Marlins, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Manager Gabe Kapler formally announced the date for Arrieta's first official start in a Phillies uniform. Arrieta made his first appearance in the Grapefruit League on Thursday, 11 days after signing with Philadelphia, and gave up two runs over two innings (17 pitches). He will likely face minor leaguers a few times in the next couple weeks to prepare for the start of the regular season.
