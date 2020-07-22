Arrieta will start Monday's game against the Yankees, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
With Zach Eflin's (back) status uncertain heading into Opening Day on Friday, the Phillies will start Vince Velasquez on Sunday, with Arrieta taking the mound for the opening game of the team's second series. The 34-year-old dealt with some shoulder stiffness in spring training but appeared to be fully healthy during summer camp. Arrieta made 24 starts for the Phillies last year, recording a 4.64 ERA and 110:51 K:BB over 135.2 innings.