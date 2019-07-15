Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Solid in no-decision
Arrieta yielded one run on four hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Nationals.
Arrieta breezed through the first three innings before allowing his one run of the day in the fourth on a single to right field. The right-hander is still battling through a bone spur, though he continues to attempt to play through the pain, and he saw solid results in Sunday's series finale. Arrieta will head into his next outing with a 4.54 ERA and 87 strikeouts over 113 innings this season.
