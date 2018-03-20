Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Starting first spring game Thursday
Arrieta will make his Grapefruit League debut Thursday against the Tigers, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
After a series of workouts, Arrieta is ready to make his much-awaited spring debut. After Thursday's game, more information should become available regarding when Arrieta will head to the mound once the upcoming season gets underway. Fortunately, Arrieta was throwing regularly over the summer during the time he was unsigned and is confident that he'll be ready to pitch during the first week of the season.
More News
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Expects to pitch first week of season•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Status for Opening Day uncertain•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Reaches deal with Philadelphia•
-
Jake Arrieta: Nearing deal with Phillies•
-
Jake Arrieta: Padres kicking tires•
-
Jake Arrieta: Rejects qualifying offer•
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...