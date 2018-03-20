Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Starting first spring game Thursday

Arrieta will make his Grapefruit League debut Thursday against the Tigers, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

After a series of workouts, Arrieta is ready to make his much-awaited spring debut. After Thursday's game, more information should become available regarding when Arrieta will head to the mound once the upcoming season gets underway. Fortunately, Arrieta was throwing regularly over the summer during the time he was unsigned and is confident that he'll be ready to pitch during the first week of the season.