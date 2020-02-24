Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Starting Tuesday
Arrieta (elbow) will start Tuesday against Toronto.
Arrieta attempted to pitch through a bone spur last season but ended up being shut down for season-ending surgery in August. The fact that he's pitching so early in the spring schedule suggests that he'll have no issues being ready to go by Opening Day.
