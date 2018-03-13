Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Status for Opening Day uncertain
Arrieta may not be ready to pitch at the beginning of the 2018 campaign, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Because of how late Arrieta signed with the Phillies, the team isn't sure that he'll have enough time to prepare and be available once the season gets underway. Fortunately, it's unlikely that he'd be forced to miss many of Philadelphia's initial outings. More information regarding how the Phillies will proceed with their newly-signed ace should become available when the team formally announces the signing at a press conference Tuesday morning.
