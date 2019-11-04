Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Staying in Philadelphia
Arrieta (elbow) is exercising his $20 million option for the 2020 season, Jeff Skversky of ABC 6 Action News reports.
Arrieta had the option to opt-out of the final year of his three-year $75 million deal he signed with the Phillies but instead has decided to remain with the organization for the 2020 season. Arrieta has not had the same success in Philadelphia as he did during his tenure in Chicago --- his 4.64 ERA along with his wins (8), strikeouts (110) and innings pitched (135.2) were all his worst marks since 2013. The right-hander's season ended prematurely after he underwent surgery back at the end of August to remove a bone spur from his elbow. Arrieta figures to be back at full strength for spring training and hopes to return to dominant form in order to set himself up for a nice payday once he becomes a free agent following the 2020 season.
More News
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Undergoes surgery•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Set for surgery•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: On IL, likely done for season•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Struggles through three innings•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Tosses five innings in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...