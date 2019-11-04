Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Staying in Philadelphia

Arrieta (elbow) is exercising his $20 million option for the 2020 season, Jeff Skversky of ABC 6 Action News reports.

Arrieta had the option to opt-out of the final year of his three-year $75 million deal he signed with the Phillies but instead has decided to remain with the organization for the 2020 season. Arrieta has not had the same success in Philadelphia as he did during his tenure in Chicago --- his 4.64 ERA along with his wins (8), strikeouts (110) and innings pitched (135.2) were all his worst marks since 2013. The right-hander's season ended prematurely after he underwent surgery back at the end of August to remove a bone spur from his elbow. Arrieta figures to be back at full strength for spring training and hopes to return to dominant form in order to set himself up for a nice payday once he becomes a free agent following the 2020 season.