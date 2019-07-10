Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Still scheduled for Sunday
Arrieta (elbow) is still scheduled to pitch this Sunday against the Nationals, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
It was revealed following Arrieta's previous start that the veteran has been dealing with a bone spur in his elbow, potentially explaining his recent downturn in performance. He appears to be following through on his plan to wait until the offseason to undergo surgery, though that could always change if his effectiveness continues to slide.
