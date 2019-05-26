Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Strikes out eight in win
Arrieta (5-4) allowed two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and one walk across eight innings to earn a victory against the Brewers on Saturday.
This was arguably Arrieta's best start of the year, as he tied season highs with eight innings and eight strikeouts. Arrieta hasn't struck out batters with as much regularity in Philadelphia as he did with the Cubs, but the bigger issue this season is his BB/9 is up to 3.3 from 3.0. When Arrieta displays great control, he's tough to score runs against as he was in this outing. Overall, he is 5-4 with a 3.60 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 59 strikeouts in 70 innings. He is scheduled to pitch next against the Dodgers on Friday.
