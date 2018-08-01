Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Strikes out seven in win over Red Sox
Arrieta (9-6) tossed seven innings of one-run ball to earn the win Tuesday against the Red Sox, allowing six hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Arrieta enjoyed one of his best outings of the season in the face of a difficult matchup, throwing 70 percent of his pitches for strikes and putting away hitters in a timely manner. He needed an economical 94 pitches to complete seven frames, with the only real damage against him coming during a short rally in the sixth inning. Though Arrieta's season hasn't been spectacular, he's turned a corner of late and has now gone at least six innings while allowing two earned runs or fewer in four of his last five outings. He'll carry a 3.32 ERA into his next scheduled start against the Diamondbacks.
