Arrieta (3-4) picked up the win in Friday's 5-3 victory over the Mets, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out a season-high seven.

The right-hander's only real mistake resulted in a two-run shot by Michael Conforto, but otherwise Arrieta was sharp while throwing 102 pitches (69 strikes). It was his second quality start of the season, but the poor outings have outnumbered the good ones this year for the 34-year-old. He'll carry a 5.67 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB through 33.1 innings into his next start Thursday in Miami.