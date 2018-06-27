Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Struggles continue Tuesday

Arrieta (5-6) took the loss Tuesday against the Yankees. He allowed six runs (three earned) on nine hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings.

Arrieta allowed a leadoff home run to Aaron Hicks to begin the game and was victimized by the long ball again in the fifth on a Didi Gregorius solo shot. He induced what looked like an inning-ending double-play in the third inning, but second baseman Cesar Hernandez committed a costly error that ultimately led to three unearned Yankee runs and an additional 14 pitches for Arrieta to get through the frame. The veteran has now allowed 19 runs over his last five June starts, raising his ERA from 2.16 to 3.54 in the process. He'll draw the Nationals in his upcoming Sunday start.