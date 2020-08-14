Arrieta (1-2) took the loss against the Orioles on Thursday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

Arrieta was coming off a strong performance in a win against the Braves, but the right-hander was unable to build off the performance Thursday. He was able to cruise through the first four innings without allowing any damage, but he fell apart in the fifth. Three singles, a walk and a three-run double by Anthony Santander ultimately ended the 34-year-old's day and led to his second loss of the season. Arrieta will look to bounce back when he takes the ball next week in Boston.