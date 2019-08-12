Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Struggles through three innings

Arrieta didn't factor into the decision after surrendering five runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five over three innings Sunday against the Giants. After the game, the right-hander was unsure if he'd continue pitching through a bone spur in his right elbow, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Arrieta didn't look comfortable on the hill Sunday evening, and he was pulled after three innings of work after firing 66 pitches. He stated after the game that he "doesn't want to make a decision" just yet, though he'll take advantage of Monday's off day and then discuss his options with the team Tuesday.