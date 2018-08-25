Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Tagged with ninth loss
Arrieta (9-9) surrendered four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five across six innings as he was saddled with the loss Friday against the Blue Jays.
Arrieta allowed a run in the second, followed by two in the third and one in the fifth before exiting with a three-run deficit. Despite an uncharacteristic outing, the 32-year-old owns a 3.37 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 106 punchouts through 144.1 frames this season. He'll look for a better outcome during his next start, which is lined up for Wednesday against Washington.
