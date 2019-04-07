Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Takes first loss
Arrieta (1-1) took the loss against the Twins on Saturday as he gave up three runs on five hits over seven innings. He issued three walks and had only one strikeout.
It's a peculiar stat line for Arrieta as he allowed only two extra-base hits -- both home runs -- but recorded only a single strikeout despite pitching deep into the game. Regardless, it's a tough-luck loss for the veteran right-hander as Philadelphia's offense was kept in check. Arrieta next lines up to take the mound Friday at Miami.
