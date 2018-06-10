Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Takes loss again Saturday
Arrieta (5-4) allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits across 5.1 innings to take the loss against the Brewers on Saturday. He issued three walks and struck out four.
Arrieta had allowed only a two-run home run through five innings Saturday, but a catcher's interference, a walk and a hit by pitch loaded the bases and ended his afternoon. Luis Garcia then entered the game and allowed a pinch-hit grand slam to Ji-Man Choi. The veteran right-hander allowed more than two earned runs in only one of his first 10 outings, but has now given up 10 runs (nine earned) over his last two starts. Arrieta lines up to face the Brewers again in Milwaukee on Friday.
