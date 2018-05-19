Arrieta (3-2) took the loss against St. Louis on Friday, giving up four runs (two earned) on five hits, striking out one and walking two as the Phillies eventually got blown out 12-4 by the Cardinals.

This wasn't a banner day for Arrieta, or any of the Phillies pitchers for that matter, who combined to serve up 10 earned runs on 15 hits on their way to the defeat. Arrieta's 28:16 K:BB through his first 44.2 innings with the Phillies isn't up to his usual standards but he still has solid ratios even with Friday's defeat with a 2.82 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP. He'll look to get back on track in his next start on Wednesday against a hot-hitting Braves lineup.