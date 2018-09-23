Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Takes loss vs. Atlanta

Arrieta (10-10) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two over two innings against Atlanta.

Arrieta (10-10), who has won just one game since the beginning of August, wasn't fooling the Braves, as he generated just four swinging strikes. The 32-year-old permitted two runs in each of the first two innings and did not come out for the third inning. Arrieta has a 3.94 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP, and he'll look to rebound Thursday in a tough matchup at Coors Field against the Rockies in what should be his final start of 2018.