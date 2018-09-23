Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Takes loss vs. Atlanta
Arrieta (10-10) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two over two innings against Atlanta.
Arrieta (10-10), who has won just one game since the beginning of August, wasn't fooling the Braves, as he generated just four swinging strikes. The 32-year-old permitted two runs in each of the first two innings and did not come out for the third inning. Arrieta has a 3.94 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP, and he'll look to rebound Thursday in a tough matchup at Coors Field against the Rockies in what should be his final start of 2018.
More News
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Allows three runs over five innings•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Scheduled to start Game 2 of doubleheader•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Fans season-high 11•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Early exit in no-decision against Nats•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Tagged with ninth loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...