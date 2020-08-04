Arrieta (0-1) gave up three earned runs on seven hits and zero walks while striking out four in five innings Monday against the Yankees. He took the loss.

He gave up two solo home runs -- one to DJ LeMahieu and one to Brett Gardner. Arrieta had a 95.2 percent strand rate in this debut outing, largely due to the fact he kept the ball on the ground (62.5 percent groundball rate). His next start will come this weekend against the Braves.