Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Takes third straight loss
Arrieta (5-5) allowed eight runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks with one strikeout through just 3.1 innings in a loss Friday to the Brewers.
Arrieta has now allowed 18 runs (13 earned) over his past three starts, an extremely uncharacteristic run of rough outings that has pushed his ERA from 2.16 all the way up to 3.33. Arrieta has allowed three of his five home runs of the season in this stretch. The shakiness went deeper than the home run ball Friday, though, as the floodgates burst in the second inning after Arrieta hit Brewers pitcher Brent Suter with the bases loaded to score the first run of a five-run inning. Arrieta did have a startlingly low strikeout rate even through his hot start. His 6.2 K/9 would be a 2.5-point drop from 2016 and 2017, and it will be reasonable to start worrying if he can't turn it around soon. Arrieta will make his next start Wednesday against St. Louis.
