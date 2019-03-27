Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Taking hill for third game

Arrieta is slated to start the Phillies' third game of the season Sunday versus the Braves.

After inking a three-year, $75 million deal with the Phillies last March, Arrieta went on to have his worst season since 2013, finishing with a 3.96 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 7.2 K/9 over 172.2 innings. According to Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic, the Phillies hope that an adjustment Arrieta made with his arm slot over the winter will yield improved results in 2019, but the spring returns were inconclusive. Though Arrieta netted a strong 16:4 K:BB in 14 innings during the exhibition slate, he was tagged for nine runs on 15 hits, including three home runs.