Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Throws eight innings in win

Arrieta (3-1) allowed two runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks across eight innings in a victory against the Mets on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old has been a workhorse early this season, throwing at least seven innings in three of four starts. His strikeout numbers are down a little but so is the offense he's given up. Opposing hitters are batting just .200 against Arrieta through four starts. He is 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 18 strikeouts over 28 innings. His next scheduled start is on the road against the Mets.