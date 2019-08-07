Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Tosses five innings in no-decision

Arrieta didn't factor into the decision against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, giving up two earned runs on five hits over five innings, striking out five and walking two as the Phillies eventually fell 8-4.

It was a solid outing for the veteran, but it wasn't enough to earn him his ninth win of the season, as his bullpen wound up getting tagged for six runs following his departure from the contest after five innings and 80 pitches. Arrieta is posting lackluster numbers overall in 2019, as he's sporting a 4.41 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP through 132.2 innings on the season.