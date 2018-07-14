Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Tosses gem Friday

Arrieta (7-6) threw seven shutout innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out three as he notched the win Friday against Miami.

Arrieta turned in his third seven-plus inning shutout performance of the season as he made quick work of the Marlins lineup. He's been rock solid over his last three starts, managing to pick up two wins while allowing four runs across 19 innings. Arrieta sits with a 3.23 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with a 72:33 K:BB over 103 innings this season heading into the second half.