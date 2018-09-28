Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Tosses quality start in loss
Arrieta (10-11) took the loss against the Rockies on Thursday, allowing three earned runs, six hits and one walk over six innings while striking out three.
Arrieta allowed all three runs in the first two frames, which included solo home runs off the bats of David Dahl and Trevor Story. He needed 103 pitches to get through six frames in what was likely his final appearance of 2018. Arrieta owns a 3.96 ERA (4.08 xFIP) with 138 strikeouts over 172.2 innings (31 starts) on the year.
