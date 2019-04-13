Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Tosses seven strong innings

Arrieta (2-1) notched the win after allowing one run on five hits and a walk while striking out eight over seven innings Friday against the Marlins.

Arrieta surrendered his lone run in the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly to left, but his offense supplied him with plenty of run support on the way to his second victory of 2019. The 33-year-old right-hander has started the season with three consecutive quality starts and owns a 2.25 ERA with 15 punchouts over 20 frames.