Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Tuesday's game postponed
Arrieta won't make Tuesday's scheduled start versus the Nationals due to inclement weather.
Arrieta will have his turn through the rotation pushed back again due to a second straight postponement in Washington. The 33-year-old is likely to toe the rubber for one half of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Nationals after receiving a couple extra days of rest, though the Phillies have yet to officially announce their rotation plans.
