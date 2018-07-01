Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Unimpressive in no-decision
Arrieta tossed five innings Sunday, allowing three runs (two earned) on two walks and four hits while recording two strikeouts in a 4-3 win over Washington.
Arrieta only threw 71 pitches on the day, but overall it was a pretty so-so outing for the 6-foot-4 right-hander. His ERA has swelled up to 3.54 since ending May with a sparkling 2.16. Arrieta also hasn't picked up a win since May. He'll look to turn things around next Sunday against the Pirates.
