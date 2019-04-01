Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Wins despite walking six

Arrieta picked up the win in his first start of the season Sunday against the Braves, allowing one run on three hits and six walks while striking out six.

Walks haven't been a problem for Arrieta in recent years, as his walk rate has finished below eight in four of the last five seasons. It's possible that Sunday's total will simply be a one-game aberration, though it was a significant one, as he hadn't walked more than three batters in a start since June 27, 2017. The walks made for constant traffic on the bases, but the veteran was consistently able to pitch out of jams, with the only blemish coming on a third-inning passed ball. Arrieta lines up to pitch again Saturday against the Twins.