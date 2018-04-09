Arrieta allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits while walking two and striking out five in his season debut Sunday against the Marlins.

Arrieta allowed all of his earned runs in his first inning of work but allowed only two baserunners after. His velocity essentially matched his averages from last season, a good sign for his first start of the season after signing late into the winter. It remains to be seen how he'll fare against tougher lineups, but his outing today has to be considered encouraging.