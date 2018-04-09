Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Works four innings
Arrieta allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits while walking two and striking out five in his season debut Sunday against the Marlins.
Arrieta allowed all of his earned runs in his first inning of work but allowed only two baserunners after. His velocity essentially matched his averages from last season, a good sign for his first start of the season after signing late into the winter. It remains to be seen how he'll fare against tougher lineups, but his outing today has to be considered encouraging.
More News
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Set to make team debut Sunday•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Throws simulated game•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Assigned to High-A•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: One more spring start on tap•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Slated for April 8 debut•
-
Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Starting first spring game Thursday•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...