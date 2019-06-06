Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Yields five runs in no-decision
Arrieta allowed five runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and five walks across 4.2 innings during a no-decision against the Padres on Wednesday.
In his last start, Arrieta yielded a season-high 10 hits, including three homers. In this appearance, he had trouble finding the strike zone, as he permitted a season-high five base on balls. Arrieta also allowed two more homers. Over his last six outings, Arrieta has yielded nine long balls; he tossed up only five homers during his first seven starts. Arrieta is now 5-5 with a 4.29 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 65 strikeouts in 79.2 innings. He is scheduled to make his next start at home against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
