Phillies' Jake Arrieta: Yields three homers in loss

Arrieta (4-3) allowed four runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and three walks across five innings, taking a loss against the Royals on Friday.

The right-hander just couldn't keep the ball in the park, as the Royals smashed three homers against him. Arrieta came into Friday having allowed three home runs in his last four starts combined. It's worth monitoring, but his HR/FB is normal, and he isn't giving up many more fly balls this year. In other words, there's nothing to suggest homers are going to start being an issue for Arrieta. He'll look to get back on track in his next start against the Brewers on Wednesday.