Cave is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

The lefty-hitting Cave will take a seat for the second straight game, this time versus a right-handed pitcher (Jose Urena) after previously exiting the lineup against lefty Kyle Freeland in Saturday's 4-3 win over Colorado. Though he's mostly held down a strong-side platoon role this season, Cave is hitting just .185/.262/.278 across 61 plate appearances and may be starting to lose some job security.