Phillies' Jake Jewell: Signs on with Phillies
By
RotoWire Staff
Jewell signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Monday.
Jewell, 29, spent all of 2022 in the minors in the Guardians and Twins organizations. He holds a career 7.75 ERA across 31 appearances at the major league level.
