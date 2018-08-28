Phillies' Jake Scheiner: Hitting well at Low-A

Scheiner has a hit in all but one game in which he's appeared for Low-A Lakewood in August.

A fourth-round pick by the Phillies in the 2017 draft, Scheiner has hit an excellent .348/.434/.636 with three homers in 18 games over the course of the month, bringing his season line up to a solid .299/.370/.480. He's old for his level, however, and has played strictly corner positions (first base, third base and left field), so he had to hit at close to this level to look anything like a future major-leaguer. Scheiner doesn't come with a ton of prospect pedigree, but if he can hit at a similar level next season while rising up the ladder, he could potentially put himself on the map.