Thompson was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Thompson is up to replace the injured Ben Lively (back). He'll presumably be called upon to make Lively's scheduled start Tuesday in Miami, though no announcement has been made yet on that front. A good performance could see Thompson stick in the rotation, at least until Jerad Eickhoff returns from his lat injury in late May, as Lively's 6.85 ERA so far this season set the bar quite low. With a 4.97 career ERA and a 5.87 career FIP, though, Thompson is hardly a lock to steal Lively's place and isn't likely to do much with the opportunity even if given an unexpected number of starts.