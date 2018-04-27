Phillies' Jake Thompson: Back in big leagues
Thompson was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Thompson is up to replace the injured Ben Lively (back). He'll presumably be called upon to make Lively's scheduled start Tuesday in Miami, though no announcement has been made yet on that front. A good performance could see Thompson stick in the rotation, at least until Jerad Eickhoff returns from his lat injury in late May, as Lively's 6.85 ERA so far this season set the bar quite low. With a 4.97 career ERA and a 5.87 career FIP, though, Thompson is hardly a lock to steal Lively's place and isn't likely to do much with the opportunity even if given an unexpected number of starts.
More News
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Sent to minors•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Set for Opening Day bullpen•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Embracing move to relief•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Working out of bullpen•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Competing for final rotation spot•
-
Red Sox's Jake Thompson: Performs adequately in short-season ball•
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?