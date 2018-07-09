Thompson was brought back to the Phillies to be their 26th man for Monday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Thompson has bounced between Philadelphia and Triple-A Lehigh Valley throughout the year, recording a 5.54 ERA in 13 major-league innings. He'll likely spend just one day with the team this time around and will pitch in a low-leverage role if he appears at all.

