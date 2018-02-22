Phillies' Jake Thompson: Competing for final roster spot
Thompson will compete for the Phillies' final rotation spot during spring training, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Thompson will battle it out with Mark Leiter, Zach Eflin and Ben Lively for the remaining spot in Philadelphia's rotation, assuming the team doesn't bring in another starter prior to the beginning of the season. While the 23-year-old finished the 2017 season with a solid 3.88 ERA across 46.1 innings of work (eight starts, three relief appearances), his 5.92 FIP suggests he was very lucky to do so. Thompson also posted an unremarkable 6.8 K/9, which is nearly identical to his Triple-A mark, leaving little cause for optimism. Even if an impressive spring earns him the Phillies' final rotation spot, there are more desirable back-end starters out there from a fantasy perspective.
