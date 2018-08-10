Thompson was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Thompson was cast off the 40-man roster in order to make room for the recently acquired Justin Bour, who was traded to Philadelphia from Miami for McKenzie Mills on Friday. Across nine games with the Phillies this year, Thompson posted a 4.96 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 16.1 innings of relief. He was currently on Triple-A Lehigh Valley's roster at the time of this transaction.