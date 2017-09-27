Thompson (3-2) picked up a win Tuesday after allowing one run on four hits over five innings in a 4-1 victory over the Nationals. He struck out five and walked two.

Thompson finishes the year 3-2 with a 3.88 ERA and a 35:22 K:BB in 46.1 innings. His 5.96 FIP indicates he was pretty lucky to finish with an ERA below four. The 23-year-old should get a chance to compete for a rotation spot next spring.