Phillies' Jake Thompson: Fires five shutout innings Friday
Thompson (1-0) allowed no runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five across five innings to earn the win Friday against the Braves.
Thompson was making the start for Jeremy Hellickson after it was announced less than half an hour before the game began. However, Thompson came up big while also receiving plenty of offense of support as he left the contest with an 8-0 lead. It was assumed that when he was recalled from Triple-A on July 25 that he'd work out of the bullpen, so fantasy managers will need to wait to see if any further clarification is upcoming regarding his role. For now, his next start has yet to be determined.
